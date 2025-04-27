Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, an increase of 236.4% from the March 31st total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Suntory Beverage & Food Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of Suntory Beverage & Food stock opened at $17.30 on Friday. Suntory Beverage & Food has a 12-month low of $14.52 and a 12-month high of $19.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.41 and its 200-day moving average is $16.25.
Suntory Beverage & Food Company Profile
