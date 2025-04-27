The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGNF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,800 shares, an increase of 665.4% from the March 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.3 days.
The Swatch Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:SWGNF opened at $34.71 on Friday. The Swatch Group has a 12 month low of $32.73 and a 12 month high of $43.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.89.
The Swatch Group Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than The Swatch Group
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Texas Instruments: Earnings Beat, Upbeat Guidance Fuel Recovery
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- O’Reilly Automotive: An Anytime Buy for Buy-and-Hold Investors
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Serves Smoking Hot Entry Point in Q2
Receive News & Ratings for The Swatch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Swatch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.