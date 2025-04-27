The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGNF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,800 shares, an increase of 665.4% from the March 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.3 days.

The Swatch Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SWGNF opened at $34.71 on Friday. The Swatch Group has a 12 month low of $32.73 and a 12 month high of $43.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.89.

The Swatch Group Company Profile

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. The company operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry.

