TBC Bank Group PLC (OTCMKTS:TBCCF) Short Interest Update

TBC Bank Group PLC (OTCMKTS:TBCCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 90.2% from the March 31st total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

TBC Bank Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TBCCF opened at $58.37 on Friday. TBC Bank Group has a 12 month low of $43.00 and a 12 month high of $58.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.56.

Get TBC Bank Group alerts:

About TBC Bank Group

(Get Free Report)

Read More

TBC Bank Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, insurance, brokerage, and card processing services to corporate and individual customers in Georgia, Azerbaijan, and Uzbekistan. The company operates through Corporate; Retail; and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises segments. It offers mortgage, digital, consumer, car, pawnshop, and startup loans, as well as overdraft; working capital and fixed assets financing, credit line, trade finance, and business financing; treasury products; and term and savings deposits, mortgage, credit cards; current, and nominee account services.

Receive News & Ratings for TBC Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TBC Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.