Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) Posts Earnings Results

Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Akbank T.A.S. had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 18.44%.

Akbank T.A.S. Stock Performance

AKBTY stock opened at $2.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Akbank T.A.S. has a twelve month low of $2.45 and a twelve month high of $4.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.21 and its 200-day moving average is $3.35.

Akbank T.A.S. Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.0669 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. Akbank T.A.S.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.16%.

About Akbank T.A.S.

Akbank T.A.S., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Turkey and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking and Private Banking; Commercial Banking, Corporate Banking, and SME Banking; and Treasury, Other, and Unallovated segments. The company’s consumer banking services comprise deposit accounts, retail loans, commercial installment loans, credit cards, insurance products, and asset management services, as well as bank cards, investment funds trading, automatic payment, foreign currency trading, safe deposit box rental, cheques, money transfer, investment banking, and telephone and internet banking.

