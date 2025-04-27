Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,579 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ACLS. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the third quarter valued at $700,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 420.1% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 8,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 7,155 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 87,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,136,000 after acquiring an additional 27,497 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,036,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,393,000 after acquiring an additional 348,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ACLS shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. William Blair cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (down from $80.00) on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

NASDAQ ACLS opened at $49.84 on Friday. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.40 and a twelve month high of $158.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.07. The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.59.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.29. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 19.75%. On average, research analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Axcelis Technologies announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

