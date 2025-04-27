Nebula Research & Development LLC Raises Position in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

Nebula Research & Development LLC increased its position in shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,018 shares during the period. Nebula Research & Development LLC owned approximately 0.06% of OneSpaWorld worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSW. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in OneSpaWorld during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in OneSpaWorld by 139.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in OneSpaWorld during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 2,395.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld in the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Get OneSpaWorld alerts:

OneSpaWorld Trading Up 0.2 %

OneSpaWorld stock opened at $17.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.79. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $12.49 and a 52 week high of $23.01.

OneSpaWorld Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. OneSpaWorld’s payout ratio is 22.86%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of OneSpaWorld from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OneSpaWorld

About OneSpaWorld

(Free Report)

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpaWorld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpaWorld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.