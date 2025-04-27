IQ-AI (LON:IQAI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

IQ-AI (LON:IQAI – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported GBX (0.15) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. IQ-AI had a negative return on equity of 140.75% and a negative net margin of 77.52%.

IQ-AI Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of IQ-AI stock opened at GBX 0.82 ($0.01) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.04 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.28. IQ-AI has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.72 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2.10 ($0.03). The firm has a market cap of £1.82 million, a P/E ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.80.

Get IQ-AI alerts:

IQ-AI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

IQ-AI Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides clinical treatments to patients in the field of medical imaging diagnostics primarily in the United States. It develops ready-to-use software applications for the healthcare industry; and provides technology solutions in the field of kidney stone analysis and prevention, as well as offers consulting services.

Receive News & Ratings for IQ-AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ-AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.