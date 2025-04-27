IQ-AI (LON:IQAI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

IQ-AI (LON:IQAI – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported GBX (0.15) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. IQ-AI had a negative return on equity of 140.75% and a negative net margin of 77.52%.
IQ-AI Stock Down 2.7 %
Shares of IQ-AI stock opened at GBX 0.82 ($0.01) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.04 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.28. IQ-AI has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.72 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2.10 ($0.03). The firm has a market cap of £1.82 million, a P/E ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.80.
IQ-AI Company Profile
