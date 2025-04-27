Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 27,689 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 320,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 27,689 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Edison International worth $25,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EIX. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 523,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,791,000 after purchasing an additional 16,614 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Edison International in the fourth quarter worth $235,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 61,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,898,000 after acquiring an additional 11,764 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,695,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $134,335,000 after acquiring an additional 276,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Edison International by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,416,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $192,955,000 after purchasing an additional 76,654 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on EIX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Edison International from $88.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Edison International from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Edison International in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group upgraded Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.75.

Edison International Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $57.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.74. Edison International has a 1-year low of $49.06 and a 1-year high of $88.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.14.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.03). Edison International had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.8275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 7th. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. Edison International’s payout ratio is 100.30%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

