Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) Trading Down 6.4% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) traded down 6.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $33.10 and last traded at $32.30. 742,683 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 1,231,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PCVX. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Vaxcyte from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Vaxcyte to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.50.

Get Vaxcyte alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PCVX

Vaxcyte Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 1.26.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by $0.14. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vaxcyte

In related news, COO Jim Wassil sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.22, for a total value of $689,760.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 205,695 shares in the company, valued at $17,735,022.90. This trade represents a 3.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $1,946,720. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vaxcyte

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Vaxcyte by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,210,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,393,000 after buying an additional 1,312,302 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,069,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,961,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,184,000 after purchasing an additional 521,204 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP raised its position in Vaxcyte by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 1,422,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,469,000 after acquiring an additional 518,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vaxcyte in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,846,000. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vaxcyte

(Get Free Report)

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxcyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxcyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.