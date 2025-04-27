Flagstar Financial, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:FLG)

Flagstar Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FLG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 25th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%.
Flagstar Financial has a payout ratio of 6.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Flagstar Financial to earn $0.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.3%.
Flagstar Financial Stock Performance
Flagstar Financial stock opened at $11.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.17. Flagstar Financial has a fifty-two week low of $7.86 and a fifty-two week high of $13.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.42.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have issued reports on FLG shares. DA Davidson upgraded Flagstar Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Flagstar Financial from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Flagstar Financial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Flagstar Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.25.
About Flagstar Financial
Flagstar Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company’s deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Flagstar Financial
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- O’Reilly Automotive: An Anytime Buy for Buy-and-Hold Investors
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Serves Smoking Hot Entry Point in Q2
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Markets Think Robinhood Earnings Could Send the Stock Up
Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.