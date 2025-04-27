Flagstar Financial, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:FLG)

Flagstar Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FLG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 25th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%.

Flagstar Financial has a payout ratio of 6.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Flagstar Financial to earn $0.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.3%.

Flagstar Financial Stock Performance

Flagstar Financial stock opened at $11.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.17. Flagstar Financial has a fifty-two week low of $7.86 and a fifty-two week high of $13.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Flagstar Financial ( NYSE:FLG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $490.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.00 million. Flagstar Financial had a negative return on equity of 10.72% and a negative net margin of 17.16%. As a group, analysts predict that Flagstar Financial will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FLG shares. DA Davidson upgraded Flagstar Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Flagstar Financial from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Flagstar Financial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Flagstar Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

About Flagstar Financial

Flagstar Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company’s deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

