iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Purchased by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,459 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned 0.08% of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF worth $5,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,473,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,277,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $9,804,000. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,588,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,549,000 after acquiring an additional 78,917 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,655,000.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Trading Down 4.9 %

BATS VLUE opened at $101.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.06. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $91.80 and a 52 week high of $115.88. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

