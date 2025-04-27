The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) Shares Acquired by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 558,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,592 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.98% of Vita Coco worth $20,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Vita Coco by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,828,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,414,000 after buying an additional 427,871 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Vita Coco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,715,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vita Coco in the 4th quarter valued at $7,985,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vita Coco during the fourth quarter worth $7,609,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Vita Coco by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,421,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,486,000 after purchasing an additional 193,420 shares during the period. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Vita Coco from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Vita Coco from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Vita Coco in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.57.

COCO opened at $30.82 on Friday. The Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.40 and a 52-week high of $40.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.22. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.38.

In other Vita Coco news, COO Jonathan Burth sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $28,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,108 shares in the company, valued at $4,190,347. The trade was a 0.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ira Liran sold 1,723 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $68,954.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 812,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,519,411.58. This trade represents a 0.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,358 shares of company stock worth $2,865,456. 34.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

