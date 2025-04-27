Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Reduces Stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,334 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,068 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $22,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $691,000. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,004,000. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 194.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 48,892 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,265,000 after acquiring an additional 32,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,305 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,295,000 after acquiring an additional 14,687 shares during the period. 24.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COO opened at $80.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of 41.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.01. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.81 and a 52-week high of $112.38.

Cooper Companies ( NASDAQ:COO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The medical device company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. The company had revenue of $964.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.25 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 9.38%. Equities research analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COO has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Cooper Companies from $117.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. BNP Paribas upgraded Cooper Companies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.25.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

