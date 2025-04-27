Medicure (OTCMKTS:MCUJF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Medicure (OTCMKTS:MCUJF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Medicure had a negative net margin of 9.62% and a negative return on equity of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 million during the quarter.

Medicure Price Performance

Medicure stock opened at $0.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.58. Medicure has a 1-year low of $0.44 and a 1-year high of $0.92. The company has a market cap of $6.89 million, a PE ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

About Medicure

Medicure Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapies for the cardiovascular market. The company markets and distributes AGGRASTAT injection, a glycoprotein GP IIb/IIIa receptor antagonist for the treatment of acute coronary syndrome, including unstable angina and non-Q-wave myocardial infarction.

