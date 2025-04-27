NFT (NFT) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $9.00

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 27th. Over the last week, NFT has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. NFT has a market capitalization of $683,556.13 and approximately $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFT token can currently be bought for $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NFT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00003482 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00023716 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00005030 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00002713 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NFT Token Profile

NFT (CRYPTO:NFT) is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01854295 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.