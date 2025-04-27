Blast Trading Up 6.8% This Week (BLAST)

Blast (BLAST) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 27th. One Blast token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Blast has traded 6.8% higher against the dollar. Blast has a market cap of $89.58 million and $7.27 million worth of Blast was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $93,861.39 or 0.99930399 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $93,646.47 or 0.99587345 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Blast Token Profile

Blast’s genesis date was June 26th, 2024. Blast’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,026,226,253 tokens. The official website for Blast is blast.io/en. Blast’s official Twitter account is @blast. The official message board for Blast is blog.blast.io.

Blast Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast (BLAST) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Blast platform. Blast has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 28,015,781,568.810246 in circulation. The last known price of Blast is 0.00316945 USD and is down -4.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 118 active market(s) with $8,137,307.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blast.io/en.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blast directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blast should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blast using one of the exchanges listed above.

