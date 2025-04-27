Konnect Hits 24 Hour Volume of $119,385.90 (KCT)

Konnect (KCT) traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 27th. One Konnect token can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Konnect has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. Konnect has a total market cap of $5.81 million and approximately $119,385.90 worth of Konnect was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Konnect

Konnect was first traded on May 24th, 2022. Konnect’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,166,666,705 tokens. The official message board for Konnect is medium.com/@konnect_kct. Konnect’s official Twitter account is @konnect_kct and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Konnect is konnect.finance.

Konnect Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Konnect is a blockchain-based membership platform bridging between reality and metaverse via real economy.KCT is a membership token that can be used within Konnect World. Users can receive benefits over other payment methods when paying with KCT. A separate stable coin exclusively for payment will be used in the future. Membership can be obtained through KCT staking.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Konnect directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Konnect should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Konnect using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

