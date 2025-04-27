Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 188,152 Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 188,152 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,220,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Western Digital at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WDC. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Western Digital in the third quarter valued at $183,000. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 123.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 41,028 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 22,670 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 20.0% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,562 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 9.3% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,745 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Western Digital by 278.9% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 413 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Friday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Western Digital from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Western Digital in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Western Digital

In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 1,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total value of $68,616.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,810,575.36. This trade represents a 3.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Western Digital Stock Up 1.5 %

WDC opened at $40.78 on Friday. Western Digital Co. has a 12 month low of $28.83 and a 12 month high of $81.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.39.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by ($0.36). Western Digital had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 15.68%. On average, research analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Digital Profile

(Free Report)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.