Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Takes $11.73 Million Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 20,484 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,730,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of GS stock opened at $544.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $425.19 and a 52 week high of $672.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $548.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $573.94. The company has a market capitalization of $170.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.33.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $14.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.57 by $1.55. The business had revenue of $15.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.99 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 13.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $11.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $680.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $660.00 to $594.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $625.00 to $614.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $760.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $558.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $593.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on The Goldman Sachs Group

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director John B. Hess acquired 3,904 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $511.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,598.72. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,997,598.72. This represents a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alex S. Golten sold 5,208 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.25, for a total value of $3,313,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,255,506.25. This represents a 59.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.