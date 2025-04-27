Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Invests $13.54 Million in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 183,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,535,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regency Centers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. National Pension Service purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 48,700.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new stake in Regency Centers during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Regency Centers in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Regency Centers news, CEO Lisa Palmer sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $1,831,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,250,758.98. This trade represents a 15.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total value of $3,674,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 110,263 shares in the company, valued at $8,102,125.24. The trade was a 31.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,977,500. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Stock Performance

Regency Centers stock opened at $71.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Regency Centers Co. has a 12 month low of $58.08 and a 12 month high of $78.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.69. The company has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of 33.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.03.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.61. Regency Centers had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 5.91%. Research analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 133.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Regency Centers from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their price target on Regency Centers from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.08.

Regency Centers Profile

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Further Reading

