Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Decreases Stock Position in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Free Report) by 36.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,129 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 27,747 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.21% of WhiteHorse Finance worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WHF. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in WhiteHorse Finance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $735,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 965,296 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,344,000 after acquiring an additional 70,234 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the fourth quarter valued at $407,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance in the fourth quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 54,454 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 16,454 shares in the last quarter. 13.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WhiteHorse Finance news, Director John Bolduc bought 22,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.94 per share, for a total transaction of $199,898.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 237,885 shares in the company, valued at $2,126,691.90. This trade represents a 10.37 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WhiteHorse Finance Price Performance

Shares of WhiteHorse Finance stock opened at $9.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.38. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. has a one year low of $8.44 and a one year high of $13.44. The stock has a market cap of $227.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 7th. The investment management company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.05). WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $21.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

WhiteHorse Finance Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 327.66%.

WhiteHorse Finance Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is business development company, non-diversified, closed end management company specializing in originating senior secured loans, lower middle market, growth capital industries. It invests in broadline retail, office services and supplies, building products, health care services, health care supplies, research and consulting services, application software, home furnishings, specialized consumer services, data processing and outsourced services, leisure facilities, cable, and satellite.

