Hancock Whitney Corp Has $605,000 Holdings in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,254 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,868 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 139.1% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 237.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Merit Medical Systems by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 99.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Merit Medical Systems Stock Performance

Shares of MMSI opened at $94.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 3.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.60 and a 200-day moving average of $100.55. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 46.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.85. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $73.67 and a one year high of $111.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MMSI shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $127.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Fred P. Lampropoulos sold 31,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total value of $3,252,895.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,086,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,794,868.08. This trade represents a 2.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen C. Evans sold 5,000 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.31, for a total value of $526,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $490,428.67. This represents a 51.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,132 shares of company stock worth $11,139,521. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

Featured Articles

