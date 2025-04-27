Voya Investment Management LLC Has $19.63 Million Stock Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,627 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 0.11% of Loews worth $19,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Loews by 118.3% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 12,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 6,714 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Loews by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 714,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,535,000 after acquiring an additional 15,888 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury boosted its stake in Loews by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 113,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,644,000 after purchasing an additional 43,075 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Loews by 116.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 7,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Loews by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut Loews from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Loews

In related news, Director Jonathan M. Tisch sold 3,691 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total value of $320,710.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan M. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.66, for a total transaction of $4,233,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,755,529 shares in the company, valued at $571,923,085.14. The trade was a 0.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,327 shares of company stock worth $12,851,055 over the last 90 days. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Loews Price Performance

Shares of L opened at $85.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.11 and its 200-day moving average is $84.50. Loews Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.15 and a fifty-two week high of $92.42.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 8.04%.

Loews Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Loews’s payout ratio is 3.91%.

Loews Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

