Voya Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323,953 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $23,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MC. Madison Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter worth $86,062,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,610,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Moelis & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $27,855,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,720,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 252.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 220,770 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,310,000 after purchasing an additional 158,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Osamu R. Watanabe sold 5,661 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $418,914.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,471 shares in the company, valued at $478,854. This trade represents a 46.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 2,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.30, for a total transaction of $184,437.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,762. The trade was a 26.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,721 shares of company stock valued at $1,677,017. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE MC opened at $52.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.05 and a 200-day moving average of $69.02. Moelis & Company has a 52-week low of $47.00 and a 52-week high of $82.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87 and a beta of 1.53.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $306.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.67 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 38.49% and a net margin of 11.39%. Equities research analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moelis & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 5th. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is currently 119.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Moelis & Company from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $70.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target (up from $86.00) on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.83.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

