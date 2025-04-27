Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Sold by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lowered its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 153,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,857 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 50,002,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932,928 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $807,878,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,047,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,076,000 after acquiring an additional 643,450 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,555,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,460,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,253,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,539,000 after acquiring an additional 350,634 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HST. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Host Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Compass Point lowered shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, March 10th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.10.

Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of HST stock opened at $13.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.26. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.22 and a fifty-two week high of $19.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.60.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 12.26%. Equities research analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 80.81%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

