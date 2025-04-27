CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Sold by Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. reduced its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 47.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 196,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178,753 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $16,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,591,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,425,000 after acquiring an additional 282,519 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CarMax during the fourth quarter worth $423,187,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CarMax by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,710,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,564,000 after buying an additional 47,058 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,729,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,202,000 after buying an additional 27,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 2,397,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,984,000 after buying an additional 13,487 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KMX stock opened at $65.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.55. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.67 and a 1-year high of $91.25. The firm has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.58.

In other CarMax news, SVP Tyler Tuite sold 4,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.58, for a total transaction of $411,820.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 227 shares in the company, valued at $19,199.66. This represents a 95.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mitchell D. Steenrod acquired 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.49 per share, for a total transaction of $85,137.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 33,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,198,957.73. This trade represents a 4.03 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of CarMax from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of CarMax in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on CarMax from $101.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Cfra Research raised CarMax to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Stephens raised CarMax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CarMax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.73.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

