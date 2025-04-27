Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Decreases Stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. cut its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 93,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 22,944 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $21,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $1,045,822,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $577,941,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,968,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,639,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724,610 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,384,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,031,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 496.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 378,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,100,000 after buying an additional 315,182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 52,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $14,988,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,416,865. This represents a 81.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kevin Joseph Fitzgerald sold 1,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.56, for a total value of $362,246.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,240,344.36. The trade was a 10.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,984 shares of company stock valued at $16,864,347 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $251.56 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.27, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.78. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $143.50 and a one year high of $304.39. The company has a market cap of $32.72 billion, a PE ratio of -115.93 and a beta of 0.30.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on ALNY. Citigroup upped their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $338.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $280.00 to $328.00 in a research report on Monday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.58.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ALNY

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.