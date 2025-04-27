FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Purchased by Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 133.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,900 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $15,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $413,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 4,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 340,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,653,000 after acquiring an additional 59,173 shares during the period. Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $1,481,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 12.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 493,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $226,867,000 after acquiring an additional 52,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FactSet Research Systems Stock Down 0.8 %

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $424.69 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $391.69 and a 12 month high of $499.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $437.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $460.41.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The business services provider reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $570.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.65 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 33.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.22 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FDS has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $525.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $503.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $402.00 in a report on Friday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $498.00 to $466.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $409.00 to $390.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $436.90.

Read Our Latest Report on FDS

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 363 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.73, for a total transaction of $157,443.99. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,084.12. The trade was a 89.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.