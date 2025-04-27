Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Lowers Position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. decreased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 36.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 175,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $21,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SRPT. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $60.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.32 and its 200 day moving average is $105.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.35 and a beta of 0.93. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.01 and a 52-week high of $173.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SRPT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $124.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $182.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $202.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.70.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Sarepta Therapeutics

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Claude Nicaise sold 2,491 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.64, for a total value of $248,203.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,812 shares in the company, valued at $2,771,187.68. The trade was a 8.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.