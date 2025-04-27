Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 66.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 162,018 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Atmos Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $43.45 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.19 and a 1 year high of $47.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.21 and its 200-day moving average is $43.39. The company has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.63.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

