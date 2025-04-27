Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Boosts Holdings in Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Crescent Capital BDC were worth $792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the fourth quarter valued at $3,750,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Crescent Capital BDC by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 256,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,726,000 after acquiring an additional 66,713 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at about $661,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC during the fourth quarter valued at about $659,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Crescent Capital BDC during the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. 49.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Crescent Capital BDC alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on CCAP shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Crescent Capital BDC from $20.00 to $18.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crescent Capital BDC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.90.

Crescent Capital BDC Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CCAP opened at $16.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $595.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.56. Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $13.54 and a one year high of $20.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). Crescent Capital BDC had a net margin of 37.32% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $46.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.27 million. Analysts anticipate that Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crescent Capital BDC Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.42%.

About Crescent Capital BDC

(Free Report)

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.