Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Buys 1,331 Shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,742 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FRA. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,101,323 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,143,000 after purchasing an additional 302,183 shares during the period. TT Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $2,493,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 47,730 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 6,553 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,957,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,035 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 4,847 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Stock Performance

Shares of FRA opened at $12.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.29. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.90 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1238 per share. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

