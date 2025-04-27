JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Shares Purchased by Second Half Financial Partners LLC

Second Half Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 66.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 339,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,226 shares during the period. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF comprises 9.3% of Second Half Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Second Half Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $19,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 154.5% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

NASDAQ:JEPQ opened at $51.09 on Friday. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $44.31 and a twelve month high of $58.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28 and a beta of -0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.07.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.5407 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $6.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

