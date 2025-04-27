Second Half Financial Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Second Half Financial Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,611 shares during the quarter. Starwood Property Trust makes up about 1.2% of Second Half Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Second Half Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $2,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in Starwood Property Trust by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Starwood Property Trust by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $18.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.53. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.59 and a 12-month high of $21.17.

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.17%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 174.55%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $19.50 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.86.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

Featured Stories

