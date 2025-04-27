Second Half Financial Partners LLC Increases Stake in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG)

Second Half Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the quarter. Second Half Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,809,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,828,000 after acquiring an additional 404,096 shares during the period. Total Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,558,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,247,000 after purchasing an additional 27,119 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,273,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,499,000 after purchasing an additional 100,483 shares during the last quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP raised its holdings in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 979,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,531,000 after purchasing an additional 398,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 512,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,114,000 after buying an additional 44,989 shares during the last quarter.

BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BKAG opened at $41.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.72. BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.58 and a fifty-two week high of $43.51.

BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF Profile

The BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (BKAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Total Return index. The fund tracks a broad index of US investment-grade fixed income securities, including Treasurys, agencies, CMBS, ABS and corporates. BKAG was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

