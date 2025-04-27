FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI) Shares Bought by Second Half Financial Partners LLC

Second Half Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI – Free Report) by 89.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 734,661 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 347,438 shares during the period. FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF accounts for approximately 8.7% of Second Half Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Second Half Financial Partners LLC owned 1.77% of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF worth $17,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,976,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,877,000 after purchasing an additional 657,819 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,640,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,761,000 after buying an additional 153,572 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,263,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 118.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,596,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,698,000 after acquiring an additional 864,926 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,459,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,377,000 after acquiring an additional 150,171 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RDVI stock opened at $22.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.56. FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF has a one year low of $20.43 and a one year high of $26.50.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $0.174 dividend. This is a positive change from FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

The FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (RDVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of dividend-paying US equities, while utilizing a naked call writing strategy on the S&P 500 Index.

