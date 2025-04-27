Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:QDPL)

Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:QDPL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 82,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,163,000. Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF comprises 2.2% of Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in QDPL. WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 14,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the period. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $341,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 141,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,445,000 after buying an additional 48,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 12,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the period.

Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:QDPL opened at $35.78 on Friday. Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF has a 1 year low of $31.79 and a 1 year high of $40.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $827.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.24.

Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF Announces Dividend

About Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.5272 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st.

The Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF (QDPL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund tracks an index based on the stocks in the S&P 500 Index, long S&P Dividend futures and 3-year Treasurys. The objective is to provide 400% of the ordinary yield of the S&P 500 Index in exchange for reduced participation in the price performance.

