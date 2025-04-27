94,394 Shares in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT) Acquired by Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc.

Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 94,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,753,000. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF comprises 6.0% of Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $502,621,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,500,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,541,000 after purchasing an additional 858,400 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,263,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 680,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,141,000 after buying an additional 260,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SK Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the third quarter valued at about $22,253,000.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Trading Down 7.7 %

Shares of BATS MOAT opened at $85.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 1.03. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 12 month low of $75.43 and a 12 month high of $99.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.44.

About VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

