Second Half Financial Partners LLC Acquires 30 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Second Half Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,061 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Second Half Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 4,653 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,915 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Mezzasalma Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:HD opened at $357.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $355.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $363.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $392.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $323.77 and a 52 week high of $439.37.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.15 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $2.30 per share. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $431.00 to $424.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $435.00 to $418.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $437.00 to $391.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, KGI Securities raised Home Depot to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.08.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

