Second Half Financial Partners LLC Reduces Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Second Half Financial Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 762 shares during the period. Second Half Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 333,731.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 15,626,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,444,683,000 after purchasing an additional 15,621,963 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $725,489,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,763,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,724,153,000 after buying an additional 7,579,169 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 49,220,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,550,389,000 after acquiring an additional 7,566,487 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,365.9% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 640,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,234,000 after acquiring an additional 622,224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $95.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.97. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.08 and a 12 month high of $99.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.31 and a beta of 0.23.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3037 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

