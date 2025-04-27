Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 24,879 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPU)

Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,635,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF comprises 1.1% of Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 39,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RSPU opened at $69.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $427.61 million, a P/E ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 0.58. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $56.85 and a 52-week high of $71.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (RSPU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in utilities equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 utilities companies. RSPU was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

