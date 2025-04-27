Second Half Financial Partners LLC Has $264,000 Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Second Half Financial Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 571 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. Second Half Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $529.00 to $527.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $515.25.

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of MSI opened at $430.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $422.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $455.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.67, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.94. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $332.98 and a 52 week high of $507.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 197.59%. On average, analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.29%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

