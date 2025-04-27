Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 67,178 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 86.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,178 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.11% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $18,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 387.5% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 144.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 3,314.3% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $119.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.52 and a 200 day moving average of $133.12. The company has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.58. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.05 and a fifty-two week high of $190.59.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 68.97% and a net margin of 7.39%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BAH. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $142.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. William Blair downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.45.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

