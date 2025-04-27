Dark Forest Capital Management LP Boosts Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,497 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PPG. PUREfi Wealth LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $279,000. PFW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $868,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,050,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,369,691 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,508,210,000 after acquiring an additional 756,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth $2,944,000. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PPG opened at $102.65 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.24 and a 1 year high of $137.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.82 and a 200 day moving average of $117.05.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.04). PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 23.78%. Research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 57.51%.

In other PPG Industries news, CEO Timothy M. Knavish sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.35, for a total value of $568,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,240,835.55. This represents a 11.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

PPG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on PPG Industries from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. StockNews.com downgraded PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $135.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.67.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

