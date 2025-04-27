Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC Buys 615 Shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY)

Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its position in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY – Free Report) by 190.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 3,516.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth $153,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 12.5% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of NFTY opened at $57.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.72. First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $51.57 and a 1 year high of $65.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.59.

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

The First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NFTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NIFTY 50 Equal Weight index. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of the 50 largest and most liquid Indian equity securities. NFTY was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.