MML Investors Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,118 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $3,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fabrinet by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 675.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 417,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,694,000 after purchasing an additional 363,228 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 345,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,873,000 after buying an additional 6,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Fabrinet by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 39,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,663,000 after buying an additional 16,300 shares during the period. 97.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FN opened at $200.54 on Friday. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $148.55 and a 12 month high of $281.79. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $199.99 and its 200 day moving average is $223.12.

Fabrinet ( NYSE:FN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.48 by ($0.10). Fabrinet had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 18.48%. On average, analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Monday, March 17th. B. Riley upgraded Fabrinet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $178.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Fox Advisors initiated coverage on Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Fabrinet from $292.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $280.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fabrinet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.86.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

