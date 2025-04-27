Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) Announces Earnings Results

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Penns Woods Bancorp had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $18.71 million for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PWOD opened at $27.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.98 and its 200-day moving average is $29.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Penns Woods Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.04 and a 52 week high of $34.56. The company has a market capitalization of $212.55 million, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. Penns Woods Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.71%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Penns Woods Bancorp in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking and individual retirement account (IRAs) accounts.

