Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:PNGAY – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $35.29 billion for the quarter.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of PNGAY stock opened at $11.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.81 and its 200 day moving average is $11.79. The firm has a market cap of $108.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.32. Ping An Insurance has a 52-week low of $8.16 and a 52-week high of $15.80.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Company Profile

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and technology businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Life and Health Insurance; Property and Casualty Insurance; Banking; Asset Management; and Technology segments.

