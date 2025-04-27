Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:PNGAY – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $35.29 billion for the quarter.
Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of PNGAY stock opened at $11.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.81 and its 200 day moving average is $11.79. The firm has a market cap of $108.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.32. Ping An Insurance has a 52-week low of $8.16 and a 52-week high of $15.80.
Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Company Profile
