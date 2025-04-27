MetLife Investment Management LLC Purchases 2,441 Shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,894 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of THOR Industries worth $2,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in THOR Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 332 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 369.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 418 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of THOR Industries in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in THOR Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get THOR Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded THOR Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of THOR Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $90.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of THOR Industries to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.57.

THOR Industries Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of THO opened at $73.96 on Friday. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.16 and a 52 week high of $118.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.71.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The construction company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

THOR Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.05%.

About THOR Industries

(Free Report)

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for THOR Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THOR Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.