Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Department of Treasury

State of Tennessee Department of Treasury cut its position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 736 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $3,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 197.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 6,312 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Churchill Downs by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 29,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Churchill Downs by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,934,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its position in Churchill Downs by 2,292.7% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Churchill Downs by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 509,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,075,000 after acquiring an additional 66,731 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CHDN shares. Barclays cut their price target on Churchill Downs from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $165.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $160.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Churchill Downs presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.80.

Churchill Downs Price Performance

CHDN stock opened at $88.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.37 and a 200-day moving average of $124.96. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 12-month low of $85.58 and a 12-month high of $150.21.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $642.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.68 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 43.67% and a net margin of 15.61%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Churchill Downs declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 12th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Churchill Downs Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Churchill Downs’s payout ratio is 7.12%.

About Churchill Downs

(Free Report)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; casino gaming; and Terre Haute Casino Resort.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.